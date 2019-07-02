Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline June "Jackie" Alhorn, 86, of Jacksonville passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born to the late Kenneth and Una H. Cockin Looman on Aug. 27, 1932. Jackie graduated from Meredosia High School and married John H. Alhorn on June 10, 1951; he preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 1985. She was a longtime resident of Meredosia and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church Honey Point. She was a dedicated mother to three children and was a proud sports mom, a doting horse-show mom and a loving Grandmother/Nannie to her grandchildren.



Jackie was a homemaker while raising her children and then became a licensed insurance agent for many years. She later became a cook for South Jacksonville Elementary School, from which she retired in 2012 at age 80.



Jackie had a love for country-western and ballroom dancing, through which she made many friends and acquaintances. She also spent a great deal of time tending to her extensive flower gardens, where she found peace and accomplishment.



Jackie is survived by her three children, Jon Jay (Michelle) Alhorn of Eolia, Missouri, Jina Joy Alhorn Simons of Bluffs and Janie Jo (Joe) Martin of Auburn; three grandchildren, Travis J. (Jennifer) Alhorn of Murrayville, Dyllan Scott Martin of Waverly and Jordyn Leigh Martin of Auburn; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Kay Looman of Meredosia.



Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with funeral services immediately following at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Transitional Care Unit at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville or Meredosia Rescue Squad.

