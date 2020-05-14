James A. Femmer, 58, of Jacksonville died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 9, 1961, in Jacksonville, the son of Walter A. and Rose E. Pryor Femmer. He is survived by two sons, Steven Femmer of Jacksonville and Matthew Femmer of Meredosia; one granddaughter, Gabby Femmer; two brothers, Gene Femmer and Michael Femmer; and two sisters, Ginger (Brad) Lancaster and Crystal (Edward) Tubbs. There will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.