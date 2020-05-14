James A. Femmer
1961 - 2020
James A. Femmer, 58, of Jacksonville died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 9, 1961, in Jacksonville, the son of Walter A. and Rose E. Pryor Femmer. He is survived by two sons, Steven Femmer of Jacksonville and Matthew Femmer of Meredosia; one granddaughter, Gabby Femmer; two brothers, Gene Femmer and Michael Femmer; and two sisters, Ginger (Brad) Lancaster and Crystal (Edward) Tubbs. There will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Jim was a great guy and will always be in my heart.
Sandy Lewis
Friend
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family, sorry to hear of your loss
Randy Martin
Friend
May 10, 2020
My friend proud to say
Edward Beauchamp
Friend
May 10, 2020
Thinking of you and your family
Jody Bedenbender
Friend
May 10, 2020
My sympathy to your family..we had a lot of good times growing up in Shady..
Shelly Lacy
Friend
May 10, 2020
Really going to miss you wish we could of talked more
Joyce Albers
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I rember us all going skating every weekend. It was so much fun.
Janet McCluskey
Friend
May 10, 2020
Wayne and I are so sorry for your loss! Jim was a great guy and friend. He was so funny in school and he would do anything for anyone all you had to do is ask if that if he seen that you needed help he would have been right there to help.
Penny and Wayne Edwards/ Sims
Friend
May 10, 2020
Have so many awesome memories with this guy . Hay rides , bon fires , just goofing around , skating years ago . Always a great friend , never a dull moment with him . He will be greatly missed . Til me meet again with the moon an stars .
Diana Watkins
Friend
