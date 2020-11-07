1/1
Dr. James A. Goulding
MADISON, Wis. — Dr. James A. Goulding of Cottage Grove died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Madison.

Born in Medina, Ohio, to Mildred and Thomas Goulding, Jim is survived by his wife, Siv; daughters, Gunilla and Ulla (Robb) McClintock; granddaughters, Linnea, Annika and Malina; and a brother, Norman (Barbara) Goulding.

Jim worked for 30 years at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, serving as chaplain, professor of philosophy and religion, and finally as dean and vice president for Academic Affairs.

After 9/11, Jim was concerned about Islamophobia and felt compelled by his Christian faith's call to promote social justice. In retirement, with the help of Turkish Muslim University of Wisconsin students, he taught two courses at Edgewood College in Madison to expand his undergraduates' understanding of Muslim beliefs and practices.

Jim will be lovingly remembered. He had a quiet, unassuming, kind, trustworthy personality and a calling to help others find and follow their life's path.

A graveside service was held Nov. 4, 2020, at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be given to the IGRC Preacher's Aid Society (igrc-reg.brtapp.com/GivetoPASBF) or the MacMurray Alumni Foundation (macalumfoundation.org). Condolences may be shared at Gundersonfh.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
