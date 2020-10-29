1/1
James A. Middendorf
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James A. Middendorf, 85, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1935, in Jacksonville, the son of Arthur and Bertha Thies Middendorf. He married Sandra Blankenship in 1966, and she preceded him in death.

James graduated in 1953 from Jacksonville High School and in 1957 from the University of Illinois with a degree in farm management.

He joined the U.S. Army Reserve and served six years. He worked at a bank in Chicago and then at a bank in Decatur before joining the Trust Department of Farmers State Bank in Jacksonville as a farm manager.

James loved to read the news and check the crops and the rain gauge. He enjoyed mowing his lawn. His ballroom dancing partner and travel companion was Lillie Mayfield. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Alaska and Caribbean cruises. James went to McDonald's every morning for breakfast and visiting.

James is survived by his children, Kevin Middendorf of Jacksonville; Vicki (Paul) Cristel of Olivette, Missouri, and Mark Middendorf of Mount Sterling; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Roberta (Van Gundy) McKee; and cousins, Melvin Thies and Richard Middendorf, to whom he was especially close.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife, his travel companion, and two brothers-in-law.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse
102 West Clay
Jacksonville, IL 62802
217-374-2337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved