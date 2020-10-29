James A. Middendorf, 85, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1935, in Jacksonville, the son of Arthur and Bertha Thies Middendorf. He married Sandra Blankenship in 1966, and she preceded him in death.

James graduated in 1953 from Jacksonville High School and in 1957 from the University of Illinois with a degree in farm management.

He joined the U.S. Army Reserve and served six years. He worked at a bank in Chicago and then at a bank in Decatur before joining the Trust Department of Farmers State Bank in Jacksonville as a farm manager.

James loved to read the news and check the crops and the rain gauge. He enjoyed mowing his lawn. His ballroom dancing partner and travel companion was Lillie Mayfield. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Alaska and Caribbean cruises. James went to McDonald's every morning for breakfast and visiting.

James is survived by his children, Kevin Middendorf of Jacksonville; Vicki (Paul) Cristel of Olivette, Missouri, and Mark Middendorf of Mount Sterling; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Roberta (Van Gundy) McKee; and cousins, Melvin Thies and Richard Middendorf, to whom he was especially close.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife, his travel companion, and two brothers-in-law.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.