James A. Neese, 97, of South Jacksonville died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born June 11, 1923, in Scott County, the son of Ernest and Mabel Brown Neese. He married Rose Myrtle Toland on May 6, 1947, in Pittsfield. He later married Margaret M. Mapes on May 19, 1967, in St. Charles, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2006.

He is survived by one daughter, Roselyn Neese of New Berlin; one stepson, Herbert G. (Ida) Mapes of Silver Springs, Maryland; two granddaughters, Anastasia (Brent) Alsman of Bloomington and Iris Jarden of Auburn; two grandsons, James (Carrie) Filla of Divernon and Timothy Smith of South Jacksonville; one stepgranddaughter, Sonja (Gabor) Mapes Szelqlyhidi of South Bend, Indiana; six great-granddaughters, Emelie Alsman, Ellie Alsman, Lilly Jarden, Helen Hopkins, Nora Szelqlyhidi and Sonja Szelqlyhidi; one great-grandson, Noah Heren; five nephews, Darrel (Jane) Gregory of Effingham, Kevin (Becky) Gregory of Jerome, Jeff (Janie) Six of Bluffs, Jamie (Melisa) Merriman of Oxville, Richard (Sharon) Ator of South Jacksonville; and six nieces, Teresa (Carl) Stutler of Indianapolis, Indiana, Brenda Wildhagen of Woodson, Carolyn Ratliff of Jacksonville, Cindy (John) Ross of Bluffs, Paula Merriman of Bluffs and Linda (Albert) Hoots of Bluffs. He also is survived by his close friend, Evelyn Mason of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Neese; and four sisters, Eloise Gregory, Martha Merriman, Vera Neese and Jennie Six.

Mr. Neese graduated in 1942 from Winchester Community High School. He spent three years in the Air Corps during World War II as a chief radar technician, Company B, 531 Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion, 13 Air Corp, in the Solomon Islands, Bismarck Archipelago, South Pacific, and on Mindanao, Philippine Islands. While on Mindanao, he helped in receiving the surrender of five Japanese Imperial Marines.

In June 1950, he graduated from Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He worked at Motorola designing car radios for Ford Motor Co. He later joined McDonnell Aircraft Corp. in St. Louis as senior group engineer, responsible for supervising a group of mechanical engineers and draftsmen in the design of missile, aircraft and space electronic equipment including the Mercury and Gemini space simulators used in training astronauts for space missions. In 1968 he joined Sparton Manufacturing Co. in Flora, a subsidiary of Sparton Corp., as chief engineer. He retired from there in 1986. After moving to Jacksonville in 1988, he was employed as an instructor on computer programs for Heartland Business School.

Mr. Neese was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, past president of Elijah Smith Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, past state secretary of the Illinois Society of Sons of the American Revolution, past president of Kiwanis Club of Flora, past chairman of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Counsel, past chair of Elm City Development Center Board, a past director of Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, and past president and past treasurer of the Jacksonville Area Genealogical and Historical Society. He also was active as an assistant Neighbor Commissioner, Boy Scouts of America, in the St. Louis and Flora areas.

Mr. Neese was currently a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Because of the current pandemic, attendance will be limited to 25 people, with face masks and social distancing required. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Jacksonville Area Genealogical and Historical Society, or The Smile Train. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.