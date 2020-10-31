1/1
James David Deck
James David Deck, 89, of Jacksonville passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Alvin, the son of Clifton Herman and Retha Myrl Roberts Deck. Jim graduated in 1948 from Rossville High School. He graduated from Lincoln Christian College (Lincoln Christian University) with graduate work at Lincoln Christian Seminary and Wartburg Theology Seminary, Wheaton College. He married Patsy Jo Smith on June 19, 1953, at First Christian Church in Lincoln. They were blessed with three daughters, Debora, Deanna and Drusilla.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; three daughters, Debora Martin (husband, Scott) of Wisconsin, Deanna White (husband, Richard) of Michigan and Dru Fernandes (husband, Kirk) of Jacksonville; two sisters, Alice Deck Parker and Carolene Deck Leslie; six grandchildren, Luella Klann of Wisconsin, Willie Martin of Louisiana, Jason White of Texas, Jared White of North Carolina, Collin Fernandes of Springfield and Quin Fernandes of St. Louis, Missouri; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

James taught at South Dakota Bible College and then served Christian churches in South Dakota, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio, where he was instrumental in building a large church camp to serve the area. After settling in Illinois, he and Patsy continued their ministry in Beardstown, Rockport, Nebo and Pleasant Plains. James started preaching in 1949 and continued until 2007. During his ministries, he influenced several Timothies.

Jim loved books and was known for reading several at the same time. He served two mission trips to Russia.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all the staff at Heritage Health.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Because of the current pandemic, attendance will be limited to 25 people, with face masks and social distancing required. Private interment will be at Union Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Christian University or First Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
