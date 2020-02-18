James E. "Jim" Squibb of Jacksonville passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

He was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Salem to James and Ruth Erwin Squibb. He and Carol Buker were married Feb. 19, 1994. Jim's siblings are Carolyn (John) Sands of Salem, Steve (Susan) Squibb of West Frankfort and the late Mary Lois Jones.

Jim was the proud father of the late Doug; Dennis (Stephanie) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Denise (Steve) Thurman of Centralia; and Debbie (Mike) Wegeng of Champaign. He was grandpa to 16, great-grandpa to five and had four grandsons/granddaughters-in-law. He is survived by his in-laws and good friends, Imogene and Stan Lovekamp; and brothers/sisters-in-law, Brad (Ginger) and Mike Lovekamp of Murrayville and Kristi (Willie) Little of Baker, Florida. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Guy Jones, Terry Barnard, Tom Barnard, and Greg Lovekamp. Jim and his immediate family loved to attend fun-filled weekend reunions, usually in Indiana, with his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim served in the United States Air Force at Goosebay, Labrador, Canada, and Rapid City, South Dakota, and was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was a member of the local Moose and Elks organizations. Jim loved the beach and the Florida sunshine, being blessed to live there six years with Carol before returning to Jacksonville. Then they became annual Destin Snowbirds.

Jim's career totally focused on the insurance industry. At retirement in 1994, he was chief underwriter for John Deere Life Insurance in Jacksonville. Through his work he developed lifelong friendships and met monthly with the "JDL Retiree Coffee Group" at Hardee's.

Jim discovered a deeper relationship with God in 2004. He pursued a congregation to use his spiritual gifts and serve his salvation. Jim was baptized in 2005 at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. There he was chairman of the Parish Outreach Committee, volunteer with the Soup & Salad Group, Communion assistant, Faith Habitat for Humanity worker, Doorbell Dinner driver-delivery person, and member of Chancel Committee alongside Carol. He used his various musical abilities and conducted workshops teaching basic lap dulcimer, both at church and in his garage, "Squibb Studio of Fine Arts." Jim was a talented artist, pianist, guitarist, dulcimer player and harmonica player, a crafter of musical instruments, and had a beautiful singing voice.

Jim received professional and compassionate care as he braved his 14-month journey with pulmonary fibrosis and subsequent health issues. A warm thanks is extended to Dr. Vargas, Lisa and Kathy; the Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, and the multiple healthcare workers in Jacksonville, Springfield and Macomb who met his needs.

Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation and a memorial service will be at a time to be announced on the morning of April 4, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. Details will be published at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Food Bank. Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.