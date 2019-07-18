SPRINGFIELD — James "Jim" Edward Bigley, 81, died surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janis Yarc Bigley of Greenfield; and a son, Jimmie Joe (Brenda) Bigley of Rochester. He was affectionately known as "Grandpa Jim" to his five grandchildren, Casey (Alisha) Morrow, Quinn (Brianna) Morrow, Karly (Ricky) O'Guinn, Joey (Veronica) Bigley and Jenna Leigh (Scott) Weakly, although his favorite title was "Papa Jim" to his 10 great-grandchildren, Tage, Kai, Koi and Kael Morrow, Maddux, Beckett and Paxton O'Guinn, Madison and Lola Belle Bigley, and McKenzie Weakly.
Jim graduated in 1955 from Winchester High School, starring in football and track. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, University of Illinois basketball and football and, being of the Catholic faith, Notre Dame football. He loved coaching his son in baseball and even served as Greene County baseball commissioner. This continued with his grandkids and great-grandkids. His favorite place to be was on the sidelines cheering them on.
His other favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing with his son, and being a member of Pasfield Men's Golf League. In more recent years, most of his time was spent baiting hooks, taking fish off hooks, and responding to "look Papa."
Jim retired after 47 years as a shift supervisor for Continental Cooperative Services. During that time, he served for 25 years on the board of directors of Illinois Rural Electric Credit Union.
He was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Kim Bigley; a grandson, John Joseph Bigley; his parents, Buell and Shelta Bigley; a sister, Sally Bigley; and a brother, Richard Bigley.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 18, 2019