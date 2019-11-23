WHITE HALL — James F. "Jim" McClure, 82, of White Hall passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 8, 1937, in White Hall, the son of Stanley and Nina Livingstone McClure.
Jim is survived by his sister, Karen McClure of Virginia; two nieces, Pamela Coffel and Patricia Woods; and a cousin, Don McClure of Alton. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert S., George R. "Mac" and Louis Van McClure.
Jim attended Blackburn College, where he played basketball. He worked for the federal government in the Defense Mapping Aerospace Center. He served in the United States Army, where he was a voice interpreter. Jim enjoyed following North Greene athletics, fishing, traveling and reading.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or the North Greene Athletics Program. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 23, 2019