James H. Ward, 80, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born Dec. 1, 1939, in rural Morgan County, the son of Herschel and Dorothy V. Reynolds Ward. Jim married Mary Jane "Janie" Acree on April 12, 1963, at the Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.

Jim is also survived by his three children, Dale (Tami) Ward of Orlando, Florida, Jodi (Ed) Autery of Jacksonville, and Doug (Laura) Ward of Orlando, Florida. He was "papa" to his grandchildren, Austin Ward of Orlando, Florida, Aubree Joy Ward of Chicago, Katelyn Conner of Jacksonville, Brianna (Chris) Ward-Sharpless of Denver, Colorado, Korbin Conner of Jacksonville, Karli Autery of Jacksonville and Emma Ward and Dylan Ward, both of Orlando, Florida; and "great-papa" to A.J. Wyatt, Justin Wyatt, Indigo Ward, and Aden Sharpless, and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald Ward, Larry Ward, and JoAnn Richey.

Jim served in the United States Navy from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1962, which was extended several months due to the Cuban Missile Crisis. He then began a long career as an Amalgamated meat cutter for the National Food Store, Carole-Jean IGA, and later County Market. He worked until his retirement in 2004 and never missed a day of work. Jim joked that it took him one half-day to become accustomed to retirement life. He kept busy working on projects around his home, working in the yard, traveling, listening to country music, and spending time with his cherished family. Jim was a longtime member of Westfair Baptist Church where he drove the church bus for 25 years. More recently, he attended Hope Church in Springfield. Jim mostly lived out his faith by helping others. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be sadly missed by those who loved him.

A procession will depart from Williamson Funeral Home for Diamond Grove Cemetery at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. A graveside service and military rites will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the cemetery. Instead of sending flowers, the family would request contributions be made to the Benevolence Funds of the following churches to help with COVID victims or those in need: Hope Church, 3000 Lenhart Road, Springfield, IL 62711; Westfair Baptist Church, 1815 West Lafayette, Jacksonville, IL. 62650; or Discovery Church, 1001 Sand Lake Road, Orlando, Florida 32809. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com