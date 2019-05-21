Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Harold "Jim" Edlen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA — James Harold "Jim" Edlen, 67, of Clyde, North Carolina, and formerly of Virginia passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Veterans Administration Medical Center in Asheville, North Carolina.



Born July 18, 1951, the first child of Harold and Josephine Glossop Edlen, Jim was a 1969 graduate of Virginia High School, a member of Virginia United Methodist Church and attended both Eastern Illinois and Millikin universities. Called by his country, Jim was a Vietnam veteran who served in Saigon in 1970 and 1971. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and served as a youth counselor at Central United Methodist Church in Decatur. After leaving college, Jim worked as a laborer for Bohn Aluminum in Beardstown and Sohigro Fertilizer in Virginia.



In 1979, Jim married Barb Schroat of Decatur. She survives, along with a daughter, Chelsea Jackson (husband, Chad); and a son, Zack (wife, Lesleigh) of North Carolina. Siblings include brother Bob of Decatur, sister Sherry Finn (husband, Robert) of Chandlerville, brother Terry (wife, Desi) of Springfield, and brother Marty of Jacksonville. Jim predeceased his mother, Josephine of Jacksonville; along with several nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews, cousins and an aunt and uncle. His father, Harold, died May 24, 2016.



After moving in 1982 to the Fort Myers, Florida, area, Jim was a shipping supervisor for a glass company before transferring to North Carolina in the early 2000s. He most recently worked for Lowe's in Asheville, North Carolina. Jim's loves included sports, and he competed on successful basketball and golf teams in high school. Jim and younger brother Bob also played on the 1964 Lightweight VGS basketball team, which finished third at the Mattoon state tournament. They played for legendary grade school coach Gene Brodman. Jim also won awards for meat judging while a member of the Virginia FFA. As a youth, he worked at the family grocery store and later at Trenter's Grocery and Edlen's Dairy. His love of the outdoors was evident with several camping and hiking excursions in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But his Christian faith and love of his family were the most important factors of his life, and he carried that strong faith all the way to the end of his life.



Per his wishes, in lieu of a memorial service, a chili supper will be held in June in Virginia. VIRGINIA — James Harold "Jim" Edlen, 67, of Clyde, North Carolina, and formerly of Virginia passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Veterans Administration Medical Center in Asheville, North Carolina.Born July 18, 1951, the first child of Harold and Josephine Glossop Edlen, Jim was a 1969 graduate of Virginia High School, a member of Virginia United Methodist Church and attended both Eastern Illinois and Millikin universities. Called by his country, Jim was a Vietnam veteran who served in Saigon in 1970 and 1971. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and served as a youth counselor at Central United Methodist Church in Decatur. After leaving college, Jim worked as a laborer for Bohn Aluminum in Beardstown and Sohigro Fertilizer in Virginia.In 1979, Jim married Barb Schroat of Decatur. She survives, along with a daughter, Chelsea Jackson (husband, Chad); and a son, Zack (wife, Lesleigh) of North Carolina. Siblings include brother Bob of Decatur, sister Sherry Finn (husband, Robert) of Chandlerville, brother Terry (wife, Desi) of Springfield, and brother Marty of Jacksonville. Jim predeceased his mother, Josephine of Jacksonville; along with several nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews, cousins and an aunt and uncle. His father, Harold, died May 24, 2016.After moving in 1982 to the Fort Myers, Florida, area, Jim was a shipping supervisor for a glass company before transferring to North Carolina in the early 2000s. He most recently worked for Lowe's in Asheville, North Carolina. Jim's loves included sports, and he competed on successful basketball and golf teams in high school. Jim and younger brother Bob also played on the 1964 Lightweight VGS basketball team, which finished third at the Mattoon state tournament. They played for legendary grade school coach Gene Brodman. Jim also won awards for meat judging while a member of the Virginia FFA. As a youth, he worked at the family grocery store and later at Trenter's Grocery and Edlen's Dairy. His love of the outdoors was evident with several camping and hiking excursions in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But his Christian faith and love of his family were the most important factors of his life, and he carried that strong faith all the way to the end of his life.Per his wishes, in lieu of a memorial service, a chili supper will be held in June in Virginia. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close