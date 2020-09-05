James Joseph "J.J." "Jimmy Joe" Kaiser, 69, of Alexander died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 3, 1951, in Jacksonville, the son of Francis J. and Dorothy E. Wallbaum Kaiser. He married Karen S. Schneider on March 9, 1974, in Jacksonville and she survives.

He also is survived by two daughters, Kari (Scott) Aken of Byron and Amanda (Greg) Blackorby of Alexander; four grandchildren, Kye and Kole Aken, and Owen and Avery Blackorby; two brothers and one sister, Frank Joseph "F.J." Kaiser of Alexander, Mike (Karol Brown) Kaiser of Winchester and Dorothy Trutter of Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Louise Cline.

Mr. Kaiser was a 1969 graduate of Routt High School in Jacksonville. He was baptized and confirmed at Church of the Visitation BVM in Alexander. He had worked for his brother's company, Mike Kaiser Trucking in Alexander, and later for Coors Distributing in Jacksonville. He and Karen also had owned and operated JJ's Bar in Alexander. Jim was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed farming. He had served as a volunteer with Alexander Fire Department and was a member of KC Hall. He enjoyed racing and NASCAR, camping and boating at Lake Jacksonville, bowling, and gardening. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees. Jim had a contagious laugh and he loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. "He was an amazing guy that would do anything for you and ask nothing in return."

Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A private funeral service will be held later with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation or to a fund that will be set up for an education fund for his grandchildren in care of Karen Kaiser. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.