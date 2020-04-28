James L. "Jim" Barnard, 77, of Waverly died early Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in White Hall, son of the late Mintford and Virginia Sadler Barnard.

He married Sherry Sadler on April 7, 1962, in Jacksonville, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Teresa Barnard and Rex Barnard, both of Waverly; grandchildren, Taylor Barnard (companion, Keith Inkenbrandt), Val Mahan (companion, Paul Carlson), Victoria Barnard (companion, Alan Williams), Kade Barnard and Timmy Rouland; great-grandchildren, Bentley Haycraft, Delaney Mahan and Rumi Williams; sisters, Phyllis Dennis of Jacksonville and Karen Kreoger (John) of Palmyra; a brother, Russell Barnard (Jeanette) of Scottville; his mother-in-law, Shirley Sadler; sisters-in-law, Jean Hoke and Linda Watret (John); a brother-in-law, Bill Sadler (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jamie L. Barnard; a daughter-in-law, Shannon Stewart; his father-in-law, Eugene Sadler; and a sister-in-law, Jodie Turner.

Jim worked for Capitol Records / EMI, retiring after 42 years. He loved to visit with friends and family, hunt and tinker in his garage.

Private services will be held with burial at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly American Legion Building Fund, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.