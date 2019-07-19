|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
BEARDSTOWN — James L. Davidsmeier, 88, of Virginia died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born May 19, 1931, in rural Virginia, the son of Edward and Emma Weaver Davidsmeier.
He is survived by three daughters, Janet (husband, David) Holcomb of Tennessee, Mitzi (husband, Dan) McClenning of rural Virginia and Patricia Davidsmeier of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Billy Davidsmeier, Karlee Holcomb, Becky (husband, Chris) Weitzel, Jimmy (wife, Lucy) Yost, Amber (significant other, Carryn Roberts) McClenning, Chris (wife, Erin) McClenning, Katie Davidsmeier and Haley Bollman; 13 great-grandchildren Morgan (husband, Taylor), Dalton, Samantha, DJ, Eliza, Blane, Landon, Natalie, Kobi, Kai, Kora, Maika and Myles; two great-great-grandchildren, Emery and Wyatt; two sisters, Joann (husband, Dick) McGill of Texas and Claralee (husband, Leslie) Little of Joliet; numerous nieces and nephews; close friends considered family, Steve and Cindy Dotzert and Drake and Ashley Dotzert; and lifelong friends, Mike and Joyce Dyche.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman (wife, Georgia) Davidsmeier and Johnny (wife, Patricia) Davidsmeier; and six sisters Berdella (husband, Russell) Kaiser, Velma (husband, Herman) Dour, Marcella (husband, Lee) DeSollar, Freda (husband, Clifford) Wallace, Mary (husband, Marty) Pond and Rose Davidsmeier in infancy.
James attended a one-room country school in Cass County. He was a lifelong farmer in rural Virginia. James served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded several medals in honor of his heroism. He was baptized and a confirmed member of St. John's Lutheran Church. James was an avid racing and St. Louis Cardinals fan, taught his family to only buy or play with Green tractors, was a bowler and also was known for his barn that advertised "See 7 States from Rock City". He cherished his dog, Mazie, and will be greatly missed by all.
A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the memorial home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Virginia Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 19, 2019
