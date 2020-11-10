James F. Linson, 83, of Jacksonville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Wolf Lake to Blanche (Miller) and William Linson. He was the middle child of three; his younger brother, William "Billy" Linson (surviving wife, Linda), and older sister, Shirley Linson-Grayson, both preceded him in death. He married Joyce Clair on June 3, 1967, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and she survives. Joyce and Jim were married 53 years.

He also is survived by his children, Jeff Linson of Anna, Jennifer Linson of Jacksonville, Janean Mays (husband, Allen Mays) of Jacksonville, Josh Linson of Anna, Michael Henry of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Lisa Marie Kerna of San Diego, California; his grandchildren, including Michaelene Mays, Austin Mays, Zachary Mays and Isla Willis, all of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving father and an extremely hard worker who always provided for his family.

He was a devoted Christian and member of First Christian Church in Anna. He was a Sunday school teacher and deacon for several years. Jim passed on his love for the Lord to his family and was passionate about his faith. He graduated from Anna-Jonesboro High School in 1955 then attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After attending the academy, he became a proud Marine and served two terms. Jim then became a truck driver and met many people on his travels who became lifelong friends. After many years on the road, he became the proud owner/operator of Linson Transport Systems and Linson Service Center. On all his semis he had the Bible verse, "To and for the glory of God." Corinthians 10:31.

Jim loved to work the land. Anything to do with a tractor, he did it: bush hog, mow, till, etc. You could often find him with a Dutchmaster cigar hanging from the side of his mouth and a glass of the sweetest tea. Jim never met a stranger and he would talk your ear off with all of his stories. As he would put it, "let me lay some word on ya." He loved to give advice, even though sometimes it was unwarranted. He was certainly the life of the party and a jokester. Jim loved his vehicles, from his '56 T-Bird to his GMC pickup. He instilled the importance of maintaining your equipment to his family. Anywhere he went, Jim left a lasting impression. He will be loved and missed by many.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Jim's life with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, and the service with military honors to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Anna. Condolences may be left at crainsonline.com.