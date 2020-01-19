COMMERCE, GA – JAMES M. WILSON, 89, of Commerce, GA died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce, GA. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from noon until 1:30 p.m. Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 19, 2020