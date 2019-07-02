Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Mathew "Jamie" Ingram. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — James Mathew "Jamie" Ingram, 44, of Manchester passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Jacksonville.



He was born Jan. 4, 1975, in Jacksonville, the son of Jack L. Ingram of Alsey and Sharon Dunn Wallis of Winchester. He married Hope Settles of Alsey and they later divorced.



Also surviving are his daughter, Sierra Ingram of White Hall; his son, Latin James Mathew Ingram of Alsey; two granddaughters, Sophia and Elizabeth "Gracie" Ingram, both of White Hall; siblings, Jennifer (Steve) Cox of Pittsfield, Jason (Shannon) Ingram of Alsey, Justin Ingram of Alsey and Christi (Joe) Kindred of Jacksonville; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Cynthia Baumann of Manchester, and her children, Maggie and Izzy White. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Jamie was a 1994 graduate of Winchester High School. He was employed by Reynolds for the past 20 years as an operator. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan.



A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials are suggested to the Morgan County Dive Team.

