James O. Currence, 63, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born April 14, 1957, in Jacksonville, the son of James M. and Dorothy Young Currence.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Currence of Jacksonville; and one sister, Pam (Larry) Lewis of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his father.

James retired from the United States Air Force. He enjoyed online gaming and spending time with his cat.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.