1/1
James O. Currence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James O. Currence, 63, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born April 14, 1957, in Jacksonville, the son of James M. and Dorothy Young Currence.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Currence of Jacksonville; and one sister, Pam (Larry) Lewis of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his father.

James retired from the United States Air Force. He enjoyed online gaming and spending time with his cat.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved