WINCHESTER — James R. Coultas, 88, of Winchester died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Jacksonville, the son of the late James I. and Beulah Green Coultas. He married the former Mary Jane Ehlert,and she survives at home. Also surviving are their children, Julie (Dale) Anderson of Hudson, Lora (Andrew) King of Houston, Texas, and J. Kent Coultas of Winchester; three grandchildren, Alyssa (Zachary) Schafer of St. Louis, Megan (Nick) Eddinger of Houston, Texas, and Andrew (Megan) Potter of Portland, Oregon; stepgrandchildren, PFC Brandon Anderson of Cherry Point, South Carolina, Steven (Melissa) King of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Rachael Anderson of Normal; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Isabella; and three nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister, Sue Killebrew.

Jim was a 1949 graduate of Winchester High School. He attended the University of Illinois and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He then returned to Scott County to farm with his father.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Winchester EMS.