BEARDSTOWN - Dr. James R. Davidsmeyer, 89, of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Decatur, the son of R.H. and Faith Porter Davidsmeyer. He married Beverly Marshall on Oct. 10, 1998, in Cabool, Missouri, and she survives.



He also is survived by his children, Sharon Davidsmeyer (Al Runion) of Rochester, Jim (Peggy) Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville, Janet (Steve) Dunker of Rochester, Minnesota, Brenda (Jay) Johnson of Wheaton, Linda (Tracy) Hageman of Quincy and Paul (Amy) Davidsmeyer of Beardstown; three stepchildren, Pamela (Garhardt) Runkel of Boca Raton, Florida, Thomas (Vicki) Loughary of Murrayville and Cathy Turner of Springfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Sara) Davidsmeyer and Jr. Davidsmeyer, all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sally Godbout.



Dr. Davidsmeyer was a graduate of Kemper Military Academy in Booneville, Missouri, and then attended Illinois College. He graduated from dental school at Washington University in St. Louis and completed his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, having served overseas in Frankfort, Germany, in the 97th General Hospital. Following his military service, Jim was in private dental practice for 57 years in Beardstown. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling in the United States and internationally.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the . Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

