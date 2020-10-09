1/2
James R. DeVore
1938 - 2020
James R. DeVore, 82, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville.

He was born May 13, 1938, in Jacksonville, the son of Clyde and Gertrude Murphy DeVore. Jim married Rebecca Wagner on Dec. 30, 1960, and she survives.

Jim also is survived by three children, Jacqueline Anne Madunic of Davenport, Iowa, David DeVore of Chicago and Celeste (Sean) Matheson of Peoria; three grandchildren, Haley Dau and Benjamin and Rebecca Matheson; and one sister, Barbara Whitehead of San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret DeVore.

Jim graduated from Routt High School and served in the United States Navy. He worked for many years with Illinois Power in the Jacksonville, Mount Vernon and Edwardsville communities. Upon retirement, Jim returned to Jacksonville, where he enjoyed golfing and his many friendships. Jim was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour, where he served as eucharistic minister and volunteered with the prison ministry. Jim was a strong proponent of education and was proud to complete his bachelor's degree on the same day his son David did in 1989.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour
