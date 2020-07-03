VIRGINIA — James R. "Jim" Fox, 95, of Virginia died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

He was born Sept. 8, 1924, in rural Virginia, the son of James E. and Atha Cline Fox. He married Katherine T. "Kay" Toussaint on June 25, 1950, in Jacksonville and she preceded him in death on July 24, 2012.

He is survived by three daughters and one son, Jana Fox Raymond of Virginia, Joann (Brian) Felker of Livermore, California, Mark (Karon) Fox of Jacksonville and Joyce Patterson of Hesperia, California; nine grandchildren, Sean (Melissa) Felker, Drew (Allie) Felker, Matthew (Lisa) Felker, Jeffrey Felker, Jared (Tacy Mayner) DeGroot, Luke (Laura) Fox, Chad (Stephanie) Fox, Kate Fox and Rachel (Bearrett) Pemberton; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Fox and Max C. Fox.

Mr. Fox was part of the greatest generation, serving during World War II as an airplane mechanic working on the B-17 "Flying Fortress" and stationed in Cuba. He received his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in agriculture at the University of Illinois, where he earned the Bronze Tablet. Early in his life, he taught high school in Arenzville, Concord and Chapin. Jim was a lifelong farmer and served as the first president of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau. He also was a lifelong member of Virginia United Methodist Church, serving on many church committees.

A private funeral service will be held, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home or Virginia United Methodist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.