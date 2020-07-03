1/1
James R. "Jim" Fox
1924 - 2020
VIRGINIA — James R. "Jim" Fox, 95, of Virginia died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

He was born Sept. 8, 1924, in rural Virginia, the son of James E. and Atha Cline Fox. He married Katherine T. "Kay" Toussaint on June 25, 1950, in Jacksonville and she preceded him in death on July 24, 2012.

He is survived by three daughters and one son, Jana Fox Raymond of Virginia, Joann (Brian) Felker of Livermore, California, Mark (Karon) Fox of Jacksonville and Joyce Patterson of Hesperia, California; nine grandchildren, Sean (Melissa) Felker, Drew (Allie) Felker, Matthew (Lisa) Felker, Jeffrey Felker, Jared (Tacy Mayner) DeGroot, Luke (Laura) Fox, Chad (Stephanie) Fox, Kate Fox and Rachel (Bearrett) Pemberton; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Fox and Max C. Fox.

Mr. Fox was part of the greatest generation, serving during World War II as an airplane mechanic working on the B-17 "Flying Fortress" and stationed in Cuba. He received his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in agriculture at the University of Illinois, where he earned the Bronze Tablet. Early in his life, he taught high school in Arenzville, Concord and Chapin. Jim was a lifelong farmer and served as the first president of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau. He also was a lifelong member of Virginia United Methodist Church, serving on many church committees.

A private funeral service will be held, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home or Virginia United Methodist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Uncle Jim will be truly missed. I always loved time spent with him and Aunt Kay.
Sherry Cluney
Family
July 2, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Dale and Marilyn Fox
Dale Fox
Family
July 2, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. When we first moved to Virginia we were in Jim's Sunday School class. We so enjoyed his teaching! Jim and Kay were faithful to the Lord and we enjoyed knowing and serving with them. We were blessed to know them!
Don & Shirlee Clark
Friend
July 2, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with jim's family.RIP him. Sure will miss you.
Betty Eilers
Friend
July 2, 2020
The memories of this wonderful man are great. Thinking of the Fox family. Prayers to all of you!
TERRY AND MARCIA Ayers
Friend
