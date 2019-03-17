Obituary Print James R. "Jamie" Gardner (1954 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — James "Jamie" R. Gardner, 64, of Tillamook and formerly of Ashland, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Forest Grove.



Jamie was born May 27, 1954, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of John "Jack" L. Gardner and Mary K. Reid Gardner. They, along with an infant sister, Mary Jonelle, and his very special aunts, proceeded him in death.



Jamie is survived by two sisters and three brothers, Roni (Bill) Wallner of Springfield, Illinois; Kathy (Gary) Leming of Ashland, Illinois; J. (Joann) Gardner of Yorktown, Virginia; Stuart (Pam) Gardner of Ashland, Illinois; and Mark (Lori) Gardner of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and numerous beloved cousins from around the country.



He attended Ashland elementary and high schools and was a graduate of the Florida Institute of Technology. He ventured to Oregon with friends in 1981 and worked as a residential limited contractor with his own concrete business. He chose to make his home in the great Northwest.



Jamie was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Tillamook Lodge 1260, where he was very active in any and all good acts of the lodge. He will be missed by his many friends at The Moose, who were like family, along with special lifelong friends Scott Campbell of Tillamook and Scott's sister, Kate, of Springfield, Illinois. Special friends from Ashland, too many to mention, will carry his memory in their hearts.



With his signature red hair and a twinkle in his eye, he was known to many by his childhood names of "Boog" or "Boogie." He will be remembered as a "kind soul" with a huge heart and a free-spirited nature. He loved life and people. Many will affectionately recall him as "Ashland's first and only oceanographer" who loved to play pool.



Cremation rites were accorded. Celebrations of life will be held at a later date in Tillamook. A burial service will be May 27 at St. Augustine's Catholic Cemetery in Ashland, Illinois.



Donations will be gladly welcomed to the charity of your choosing or to The Loyal Order of the Moose, Tillamook Lodge 1260; WILD Canine Rescue; St. Augustine Altar and Rosary Society; and Blessings in a Backpack exclusively for A-C Central Elementary School.

