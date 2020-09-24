1/1
James R. Kitselman Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James R. Kitselman Jr., 77, of Murrayville died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Jacksonville, the son of James R. Sr. and Lonnie Martin Kitselman. He married Georgianna Coats on June 3, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.

He also is survived by three children, James R. (Wendy) Kitselman III of Drummonds, Tennessee, Tina (Scott) Bartmann of Winchester and John (Ellen) Kitselman of Woodson; eight grandchildren, Tasha Bartmann, Tara (Chris) Campbell, Cody (Samantha) Kitselman, Della Kitselman, Brittney Bartmann, Breanna Bartmann, Haley (Kris) Bell and Brooke (Tim) Murphy; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lona Ashbaker.

Mr. Kitselman was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and was a truck driver for more than 40 years. He also was a member of Pioneer Point Camping Club at Lake Jacksonville for more than 40 years. He loved collecting antique cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Winchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Burial
Winchester Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 23, 2020
Dear Georgianna and Family,
I am heartbroken for your loss and you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
His life isn't ending now it is just beginning. May the Good Lord keep you in his hands. God Bless.............Marian Manker and Family.
Marian Manker
September 23, 2020
James was a good friend, such a great guy ! Condolences to all of his family.
darrell lewis
September 23, 2020
DEAR JOHN & GEORGIANNA. ,AND FAMILY ,I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL
ROBERTA SHAW
Classmate
September 23, 2020
So sorry about your loss. Rick and I pray for comfort for Georgianna and the family.
Rick and Rhonda Lawson
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dear Georgianna and Tina. So sorry for your loss
Linda May
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved