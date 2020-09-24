James R. Kitselman Jr., 77, of Murrayville died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Jacksonville, the son of James R. Sr. and Lonnie Martin Kitselman. He married Georgianna Coats on June 3, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.

He also is survived by three children, James R. (Wendy) Kitselman III of Drummonds, Tennessee, Tina (Scott) Bartmann of Winchester and John (Ellen) Kitselman of Woodson; eight grandchildren, Tasha Bartmann, Tara (Chris) Campbell, Cody (Samantha) Kitselman, Della Kitselman, Brittney Bartmann, Breanna Bartmann, Haley (Kris) Bell and Brooke (Tim) Murphy; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lona Ashbaker.

Mr. Kitselman was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and was a truck driver for more than 40 years. He also was a member of Pioneer Point Camping Club at Lake Jacksonville for more than 40 years. He loved collecting antique cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Winchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.