James R. "Jim" Orris, 84, of Jacksonville died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall.



He was born March 21, 1934, in Jacksonville, the son of James and Edna Robson Orris. He married Sondra J. "Tudy" Fernandes on Sept. 16, 1956, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2019.



He is survived by two sons, James Orris of Fowler and Robert (Glenda) Orris of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, James (Angela) Orris, Jodi (Mark) Anderson, Joshua (Deidre) Orris, Meghan (Josh) Wardell, Alissa Orris (Nick Costillo) and Madison Davies; and six great-grandchildren, Blayton, Noah, Callie, Remmi, Jeffrey and Ambreia. He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Orris (surviving wife, Laurie of Jacksonville); and one brother, Robert Orris (surviving wife, Barb of Rocky Mount, VA).



Jim worked for Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville for 32 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, he was a pharmacy technician for Long's Pharmacy and Shopko Pharmacy. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and served until 1959. Jim loved fishing, golfing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He always looked forward to poker night with "the guys".



A Celebration of Life gathering for Jim and Tudy will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at K's Creek Golf Club in Jacksonville. A private graveside service will be at a later date at Diamond Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Waverly High School Golf Team or K's Creek Golf Course. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

