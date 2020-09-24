1/1
James Robert "Jim" Patterson
1953 - 2020
BEARDSTOWN — Jim Patterson, 67, of Beardstown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Beardstown, the son of Robert E. "Pat" and Phyllis M. Schone Patterson. He married Gwen "Tina" McCombs on July 28, 1999, in Quincy, and she survives.

He also is survived by one daughter, Jamie (Bobby) Maltby of Beardstown; stepsons, Michael (Sarah) McCombs of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Herbie McCombs of Rushville; four grandchildren, Gracen Maltby, Aubrey McCombs, Madison McCombs and Carter McCombs; one brother, Gail (Kay) Patterson of Beardstown; three sisters, Mary (Tom) Hughes of Dawson, Janet (Steve) Genseal of Chillicothe and Barbie (Jim) Vieira of League City, Texas; an uncle, Daun (Barb) Schone of Riverton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

A lifelong resident of Beardstown, Jim was a 1971 graduate of Beardstown High School. He was employed by Oscar Mayer in Beardstown and retired from JBS in 2015 after decades of service. Jim loved hunting, mushrooming and spending time on the Illinois River. He was an amazing storyteller and he will be missed by many.

Cremation has been accorded. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sager Funeral Home
202 East 8th Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-2001
