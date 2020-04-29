WHITE HALL — James S. Teaney, 51, of White Hall passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 13, 1969, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert Teaney and Jeanie McCallister. He married Kelly Rawlings on Oct. 21, 1988, in Jacksonville and she survives.

Also surviving are his father, Robert Teaney of Winchester; his mother, Jeanie (Kurt) Hasselbring of Arizona; a daughter, Brittney Teaney of Winlock, Washington; a son, Josh Teaney (Kacy Fearneyhough) of Winchester; three grandchildren, Jason Brown, T.J. Fearneyhough and Maci Hardwick; a sister, Bev (Jim) Ellis of Jacksonville; a brother, Dan (Jenny) Teaney of White Hall; and nieces and nephews.

James worked for the Hanor Co. in White Hall for more than 20 years. He was an avid hunter and storyteller, and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Ataxia Foundation. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.