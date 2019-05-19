Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Delaney. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Delaney, 89, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville.



He was born June 25, 1929, in Springfield, the son of Frank and Agnes Bieser Delaney. He married Rosemary Bregenhorn on July 16, 1955, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on May 4, 2015.



Jim is survived by six children, Gary (Meg) Delaney of Winnetka, Daniel (Barb) Delaney of Glen Carbon, Therese (Michael) Burgess of Jacksonville, Bob Delaney of Jacksonville, Ed (Julie) Delaney of Irving, and Sandra (Steve) Bova of Sherman; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Sr. Rita Bregenhorn of St. Louis, Missouri. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence Delaney (deceased wife, Carol), Robert "Bob" Delaney (deceased wife, Jean), and Bernard Delaney (deceased wife, Mary).



Jim graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield in 1947 where he was active in the high school band. From a musical family, Jim loved Glenn Miller and big band music. He served in the Army National Guard for several years where he played the trombone in the band. Following his discharge, Jim began a career in logistics which took him to Ohio and Indiana. While living in Indianapolis, Jim developed a love for the Indy 500 and enjoyed attending that race for many years with his sons. Jim moved his family to Jacksonville in 1966, where he worked in traffic management/logistics at Mobil Chemical, retiring in 1986.



Jim was a devout member of the Church of Our Saviour. Following his retirement Jim became an active member of the Minute Men. He enjoyed the many friendships he developed while volunteering at the church. Jim was an avid Cubs fan.



The family wishes to thank Jim's caregivers over the past four years, including the staffs of Knollwood Assisted Living, Lavender Ridge Memory Care, Passavant Area Hospital, Memorial Hospice Care, Concordia Reach, and The Villas of Sherman.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Church of Our Saviour, with entombment in the Calvary Cemetery Columbarium. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Our Saviour Grade School or the . The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 19, 2019

