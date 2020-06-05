WHITE HALL — James W. "Bill" Pruitt, 96, of White Hall passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Jan. 25, 1924, in Walkerville, the son of James and Laura Pence Pruitt. He married Gladys Lucille Printy on Nov. 18, 1957, and she survives.

Also surviving are a son,William Pruitt of White Hall; a daughter, Kay Wall of Woodland, Texas; a stepson, Frances "Joe" Raffety of Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roy Neal Pruitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Mary Allensworth and Isabel Towers; and a brother, Lynn Pruitt.

Bill served in the United States Air Force in World War II. He then worked for Beacham Laboratories for 39 years, retiring in 1987. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes and hunting, especially quail, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Private graveside services will be held at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Walkerville Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.