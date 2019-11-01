Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Warren Harris Jr., 62, of Jacksonville passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.



He was born June 6, 1957, in Chicago, the son of James Warren Sr. and Patricia D. Norton Harris. He married Geneva Elizabeth Florence and she preceded him in death on July 6, 2017.



He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Patricia Jackson of Jacksonville; a daughter, Acasia D. Harris (Jeano Shanklin) of Jacksonville; four sons, James W. (Michelle) Harris III of Nashville, Tennessee, Jason A. (Tabitha) Harris of Jacksonville, Nathan D. Morgan Harris (Keyra Hudson) of Jacksonville and Jatre P. Harris (Jamie Miller) of Jacksonville; a stepdaughter, Trevelyn (Roderick) Florence-Thomas of Jacksonville; 16 grandchildren, Tailayah, Rodney, Kayleigh, Kinsley, Kourdell, Jakia, Kevin, Devin, Jazlynn, Phillip, Jammal, Jordan, Aliyah, Jatre Jr., Bella and Kal'el; a sister, LaLonna Jackson (Troy Cook) of Jacksonville; a nephew, Jaylon Jackson of Jacksonville; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva E. Harris; his father, James W. Harris Sr.; a sister, Cynthia J. Brown (surviving husband, Dwaine of Murfreesboro, Tennessee); and a nephew, Alexander Jackson.



James was a 1976 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Jacksonville Assembly of God for many years. He was employed at Mobil Chemical for 15 years and then worked as a plant manager at CIPS/Ameren in Meredosia and Chapin for more than 25 years. James enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren basic survival skills. He loved hunting and fishing and being in nature, but he especially loved spending time with family and friends.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested the family in care of James Harris III.

