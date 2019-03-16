Obituary Print James Wesley Hendrickson (1931 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — James Wesley Hendrickson, 87, of White Hall died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born April 30, 1931, in Roodhouse, the son of Leonard B. and Anna Belle Preston Hendrickson. He married Virginia Eileen Hutton on July 21, 1950, in White Hall, and she preceded him in death on May 4, 2002.



He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Proffer of Roodhouse and Marla (Raymond) Daniels of White Hall; a son, Terry (Teresa) Hendrickson of Roodhouse; seven grandchildren, Ginny Elliott, James Daniels, Tiffany Jones, Sarah Hopper, Amos Howerton, Anna Stepp and Daniel Stepp; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Joyce Benner of Roodhouse, Marlene Stromatt of Alton and Sue Bradford of Roodhouse; and a brother, Dale Hendrickson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Leonard Hendrickson.



Jim graduated from Lab Tech School in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954 as a Navy corpsman. He owned and operated Herndrickson Construction in White Hall for more than 50 years. During his career as a carpenter he built numerous houses and churches in the community. He was a board member of the White Hall Sportsman Club for many years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as trustee, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher. He was always willing to help, give of himself and offer words of wisdom to others. He enjoyed sitting in Scotty's and visiting with the people and fishing. He loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. You could always count on hearing a joke when you saw him.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, White Hall Sportsman Club or First Fruits Mission Bible Training. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at WHITE HALL — James Wesley Hendrickson, 87, of White Hall died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.He was born April 30, 1931, in Roodhouse, the son of Leonard B. and Anna Belle Preston Hendrickson. He married Virginia Eileen Hutton on July 21, 1950, in White Hall, and she preceded him in death on May 4, 2002.He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Proffer of Roodhouse and Marla (Raymond) Daniels of White Hall; a son, Terry (Teresa) Hendrickson of Roodhouse; seven grandchildren, Ginny Elliott, James Daniels, Tiffany Jones, Sarah Hopper, Amos Howerton, Anna Stepp and Daniel Stepp; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Joyce Benner of Roodhouse, Marlene Stromatt of Alton and Sue Bradford of Roodhouse; and a brother, Dale Hendrickson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Leonard Hendrickson.Jim graduated from Lab Tech School in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954 as a Navy corpsman. He owned and operated Herndrickson Construction in White Hall for more than 50 years. During his career as a carpenter he built numerous houses and churches in the community. He was a board member of the White Hall Sportsman Club for many years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as trustee, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher. He was always willing to help, give of himself and offer words of wisdom to others. He enjoyed sitting in Scotty's and visiting with the people and fishing. He loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. You could always count on hearing a joke when you saw him.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, White Hall Sportsman Club or First Fruits Mission Bible Training. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall

234 N. Main St.

White Hall , IL 62092

(217) 374-2337 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 16, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close