Jan Elizabeth Thompson (1969 - 2020)
Service Information
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL
62681
(217)-322-3311
Service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
live stream at www.woodfh.net. The link may be found on her obituary page
Obituary
RUSHVILLE — Jan Elizabeth Thompson, 50, of St. Louis, Missouri, and formerly of Rushville passed away at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include her partner, Danielle Doerfler of St, Louis; her beloved "pups," Scout O'Leary, Izzie O'Dea and Eeyore O'Riley; a sister, Candy (Jon) Ackman of Rushville; two brothers, Scott (Ruth) Thompson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Mark (Lori) Thompson of Augusta; a stepbrother, Doug (Jill) Knous of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Thompson and Mary Thompson Knous; her stepfather, James "Bruiser" Knous; and an infant brother, Jeffery Thompson.

Jan's family invites you to watch Jan's service as Danielle speaks about Jan's life. The live stream may be viewed online at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at woodfh.net. The link will be on her obituary page. Interment will follow at Rushville City Cemetery with Father Adam Stimpson officiating Memorials are suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Gateway Chapter, 8251 Maryland Ave., Suite 16, St. Louis, MO 63105; St. Rose Catholic Church, P.O. Box 194, Rushville, IL 62681; or Schuyler County Humane Society, P.O. Box 432, Rushville, IL 62681. Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is caring for Jan and her family. You are invited to share your memories of Jan, leave condolences, view her memorial video and watch the live stream of the service at woodfh.net.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
