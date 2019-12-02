Jane Moutray, 98, of Jacksonville, passed on to be with her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Lavender Ridge Memory Care.
Jane was born on Sept. 12, 1921, in Fairdealing, MO, the daughter of Jesse and Ethel Walker.
She was married to Anson Moutray in St. Louis, MO, on Feb. 3, 1946, and they moved to Collinsville, IL, in 1955. Jane was a foster mother and did a great deal of sewing. Her husband passed away in December, 2003. She relocated to Jacksonville in 2013. She was a home bound member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She enjoyed spending time working on jig-saw puzzles, reading, and being with her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dennis Kelahan of Jacksonville; two granddaughters, Michelle Mantel (Ken) of Evanston, and Kristy Hicks (David) of Wentzville, MO; six great grandchildren; two nieces, Mary McDole (Ron) of O'Fallon, MO, and Carla Foster (John) of Lawrenceville, GA; and one nephew, Tom Lassiter of O'Fallon, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Timothy Andrew Kelahan; four brothers; and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. The family will meet friends 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church or to Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 2, 2019