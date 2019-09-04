Janell E. Hammond, 80, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 22, 1939, in rural Meredosia, the daughter of Louis H. and Bernice Russwinkel Fuelling. She married Donald K. Hammond on March 30, 1959, in Meredosia, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1989.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Mark) Petroski of Springfield and Toni Hammond of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Kirk (Beth) Petroski of Springfield, Kyle Petroski of Springfield, Kris (Elise) Petroski of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Kaden Petroski of Springfield; three great-grandchildren; four sisters and three brothers, Rosalie Vanderpool of Jacksonville, Harlan Fuelling of Meredosia, Josephine Patterson of Springfield, Louella Crim of Franklin, Byron (Shirley) Fuelling of Beaverville, Ruth Ann Smith of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Harvey (Mary) Fuelling of Quincy. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Delbert Fuelling and Don Fuelling.
Mrs. Hammond was a 1957 graduate of Meredosia-Chambersburg High School. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. She also was an avid quilter and was involved with Quilts of Valor. Janell was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 4, 2019