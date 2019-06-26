WHITE HALL — Janet D. Isham, 72, of Hillview went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Hillview, the daughter of Dean and Rosie Geisel Bushnell. She married Jackie Isham on April17, 1964, in White Hall and he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Penny Isham and Tammy (Dean) Kuykendall, both of White Hall; four grandchildren, Jeremy Sharrow, Aaron Isham and Janden and Tracy Kuykendall; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaxon Sharrow and Owen and Charlie Kuykendall; and a sister, Mary Ann Farris of White Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dean Bushnell Jr. and Lee Bushnell; and four sisters, Fannie Mae Adams, Dorothy Presley, Doris Bushnell and Viola Staats.
Janet enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. Janet was a faithful member of Hillview Baptist Church and, if you ever attended a dinner there, Janet was always there with warm smile on her face to greet you. She was a coordinator for for many years.
A funeral will be at noon Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to . Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 26, 2019