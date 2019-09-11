Janet Hymes, 81, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 16, 1938, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Grover Turner. She married Ed Hymes and he survives.
She also is survived by three sons, Rock (Susan) Hymes of Jacksonville, Michael "Mick" (Shelby) Hymes of Hartford, Arkansas, and Kenneth Hymes of Jacksonville; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests contributions to Jacksonville Food Bank. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 11, 2019