CARROLLTON — Janet Kaydeen Campbell, 66, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 5, 1953, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Charles Alvin and Reva Faye Talley Taylor.
Janet is survived by two daughters, Joanna (companion, Johnnie Chastain) Becker of Carrollton and Jennifer (companion, Jack Varble) Campbell of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Tyler Becker, Hailey Becker and Chloe Chastain, all of Carrollton; and two sisters, Vera (Bob) Sprong of Hillview and Pamela Schumate of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Taylor.
Janet was a teacher at Illinois Valley Head Start in Carrollton for many years. She was a caring person, always put others first. More than anything, she loved her family and spending time with them.
A funeral will be at 4 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at a later date at Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 29, 2019