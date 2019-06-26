WHITE HALL — Janet L. Lawson, 88, of Jacksonville and formerly of Murrayville passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Hillview, the daughter of Ruby Bryan and Helen Wooldridge. She married Otto L. Lawson on Dec. 24, 1949, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2004.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Rena Bushnell of Jacksonville; a son, Bradney (Sarah) Lawson of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Safrina) Mills of Greenfield, Indiana, Trevor Lawson of Palmyra, Alyssa (Jeremy)Philpott of Broomfield, Colorado, and Derek Lawson of Palmyra; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Randy Surbeck, Diana Borcky, Marilyn Gaye and Lois Casby.
Janet worked for 26 years as a cottage parent for the Illinois School for Deaf in Jacksonville, retiring in 1991. She then returned to the school as a personal assistant for 2½ years. She enjoyed volunteering at Barton Stone Christian Home in Jacksonville. She was a member of Woodson Christian Church.
Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to PAWS. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
