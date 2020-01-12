AUBURN - Janice Dee White, 58, of Auburn passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Nov. 15, 1961, in Alton, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Hobbs Lankford. She married Terry White on July 3, 1981, in Jacksonville.
Janice worked for VMO at the Secretary of State for 36 years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly.
Surviving are her husband, Terry; two sons, Randy (Shannon) White of Loami and Zachary (Hope) White of Oxford, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Logan, Nathan, Karley, Taylor and Brinley; a twin brother, James Lankford of Griggsville; a sister, Diana (Randy) Pence of Murrayville; four half siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Glen Gobel officiating. Burial will be at Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Auburn Emergency Squad. Condolences may be left online at bramleyfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 12, 2020