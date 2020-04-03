Janice E. Shelburn, 97, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 12, 1922, in Ohlman, the daughter of Othar and Edna Sanders Kennett. She married Ralph Shelburn on Oct. 21, 1941, in Palmyra, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2002.

Mrs. Shelburn is survived by two daughters, Rita (Robert) Northrop and Barbara (Junior) Crouse, both of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Shawn (Vicki) Northrop of St. Louis, Missouri, Angela (Richard) Lee of White Hall, Andy Frost of Winchester and Matt Frost of Jacksonville; 13 great-grandchildren, Shelby, C.J. (Haylee), Cody, Josh, Chelsea, Alex, Kortni, Allen, Ryan, Ally, Grant, Kaitlyn and Lexi; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jordy and Annlee. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Rob Frost; and one sister, Hilda Ruyle.

Mrs. Shelburn worked in the loan department of Elliott State Bank in Jacksonville for many years. She also had worked at the Ford dealership, Sears and Kresge's. She was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the Ruth Circle. She camped for many years with her husband at Lake Jacksonville and was a member of the Jypsy Jacks. Mrs. Shelburn was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and kept statistics of their games. She especially cherished her family.

Because of the current pandemic, services will be private with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.