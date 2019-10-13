Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice P. Fox. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice P. Fox, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville.



She was born April 13, 1931, in Arenzville, the daughter of Theodore "Tade" and Hester Lillian Ham Lovekamp. She married Lee V. Fox on Aug. 14, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2017.



She is survived by one daughter, Michelle L. Fox of Schaumburg; three grandchildren, Dixie (Andrew) Brune of Suffolk, Virginia, Debi Fox of Moscow Mills, Missouri, and Joseph Fox of Winfield, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Janice Fox of Winfield, Missouri; two great-granddaughters, Addyson Marie Bailey and Cora Michelle Christy; one brother, Carroll (Nancy) Lovekamp of Rushville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Mitchell Lee Fox and Marshall Loy Fox (surviving wife, Janice of Winfield, Missouri); and one brother, Keith Lovekamp (surviving wife, Karen of Stuarts Draft, Virginia).



Mrs. Fox graduated from Zuschka High School in Arenzville in 1949. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Library Science from Florissant Community College in Florissant. She was employed at the Jefferson Memorial Museum at Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was active in the St. Louis Genealogical Society. She was a member of the of the Cass County Historical Society, the Illinois State Genealogical Society and American Legion Auxiliary Post #279. The wealth of Genealogy research that Janice Fox contributed, will be of value for generations to come.



A private service will be held with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of the Cass County Historical Society. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.

