Janice Schone, 94, of Arenzville died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her son's home near Jacksonville.

She was born April 16, 1926, near Arenzville, the daughter of Edward L. C. and Minnie Huppe Carls. She married Wayne Schone on Nov. 28, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2017.

Janice is survived by three children, Randall (Karel) Schone of Jacksonville, Craig (Lynne) Schone of Chapin and Janelle (Aaron) Stock of Beardstown; six grandchildren, Sarah (David) Karraker of Jacksonville, Sam (Catelin) Schone of Des Moines, Iowa, Ryan Schone of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Lauranne "Annie" Schone of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jarod Stock and Jennifer Stock, both of Beardstown; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton Karraker, Rowan Karraker, George Schone, Jane Schone, Arthur Schone, Simon Schone and Cecilia Stock; and her sisters-in-law, Doris Hackman of Mason City, Millie Beard of Jacksonville and Dorothy Schone of Florida. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Andrew Stock (surviving wife, Kayla of Beardstown); one sister, Inez Anderson; and two brothers, Dr. Garry Carls and Milton Carls (surviving wife, Jean of Jacksonville).

Janice was a homemaker and had worked at the Extension Office in Virginia, Holy Cross Hospital, and as secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville for more than 10 years. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown and was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. She also was a member of Cass County Home Bureau, LWML, and was a volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The service also will be live-streamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.