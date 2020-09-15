VANCOUVER, Wash. — Jason Charles Miller, 44, of Vancouver passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020,

Jason was born July 29, 1976, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Rollin and Evelyn Scoggins. He was a 1996 graduate of Fort Vancouver High School.

Jason is survived by his wife, Jennifer, as well as his daughters from his first wife, Jaime Olemun (Oliver-Miller), Kelsea and Hayven Miller. Jason was the proud grandfather of Cory and was equally excited to have another grandchild on its way. He had a loving relationship with his siblings their spouses, Weston Scoggins, Justin and Tori Scoggins, Jeremy and Danielle Scoggins, and Cody Scoggins; and many nieces and nephews, all of Vancouver. Jason also is survived by his grandparents, Eileen Gilbert of Vancouver and Richard Troutt of Jacksonville, Illinois.

Jason was the life of the party, joking, laughing, with a big smile on his face and just hanging out with us. If he set his mind to something, he always followed through with it. Jason was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He was caring and loving to everyone. He always wanted to fix people who were hurting or had problems; he was a caregiver to all. He believed in Jesus. He had an open heart to everyone. Jason was a one-of-a-kind person. He wanted the best for his daughters. He loved them so very much as they loved him. He loved his family with all his heart and was never ever afraid to say "I Love You" and kiss you bye with a hug.

Jason's favorite pastimes were riding his Harley and driving his No. 2 stock car at Banks and St. Helens racetracks. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Richard Troutt, and his uncle, Rick Troutt, when it came to racing. He also enjoyed spending his free time weightlifting and 4-wheeling with his truck. He loved playing competitive volleyball during a family barbecue.

Jason's memorial service will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.