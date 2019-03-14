Obituary Print Jason Lee Grummel (1979 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

CARROLLTON — Jason Lee Grummel, 39, of Carrollton died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born March 15, 1979, in Carrollton, the son of James and Mary Garrison Grummel of Carrollton, who survive.



Also surviving are a brother, Nicholas Grummel of Carrollton; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Zelma Garrison; and his paternal grandparents, Leo and Shirley Grummel.



Jason enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching traffic, watching trains, riding in the golf cart, and fishing. Jason liked everyone he met and enjoyed talking to people.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carrollton with burial to follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Evangelist Church. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.

