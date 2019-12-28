Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Evelyn (Beets) Haynes. View Sign Service Information Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel 1115 East Washington Street Bloomington , IL 61701 (309)-828-2415 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel 1115 East Washington Street Bloomington , IL 61701 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel 1115 East Washington Street Bloomington , IL 61701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BLOOMINGTON — Jean Evelyn Haynes, 86, of Bloomington died at 10:22 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.



Jean was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Jacksonville to Adam and Mary Mae Beard Beets. She married John Haynes on Sept. 16, 1956, in Arenzville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2010.



She is survived by two sons, Curt (Karen) Haynes of Ellsworth and Scott (Krista) Haynes of Normal; three grandchildren, Samantha (David) Dudley, Ashley Haynes and A.J. Haynes; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Lydia Dudley; two sisters, Beverly Zirkle of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Brenda Beets of Arenzville; and one sister-in-law, Mary Beets of Aurora, Colorado. She was preceded in death by one brother, Mervin Beets.



Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal. She and her husband loved to travel the world and visited more than 25 countries. She also enjoyed music and her beloved Himalayan cat, Pierre, and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her feisty spirit and never-quit attitude will be missed by all who knew her.



The family wishes to say a special thank you to Emilee Roberts, along with the CNAs and nurses at Welbrook Memory Care of Bloomington for taking such wonderful care of Jean.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. The Rev. Kim Burke will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.



