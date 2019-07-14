Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Spotts. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, Jean Spotts, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully at Sunset Nursing Home in Quincy, surrounded by family on Saturday, June 1, 2019.



She was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Jacksonville.



Jean was a 1953 graduate of Meredosia High School. During high school she was active in cheerleading, FHA, GAA, chorus, band and a member of the Doshettes Quartet. After high school graduation she attended Western Illinois University obtaining a 2-year business degree. After graduating from WIU she went to work for the Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, where she met Stan Spotts. The two married in 1956.



Jean had a very successful business career beginning with the Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, Hannibal National Bank, in Hannibal, Missouri, Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Home in Quincy, Loan Officer at Gem City Savings & Loan in Quincy, Waltrip Real Estate in Jacksonville, and retired from Steve Hills Realtors on Dec. 31, 2018.



While living in Jacksonville for the last 34 years, she was a member of First Baptist Church and loved being active in the community and enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including AMBUCS, Pathway, and the Crisis Center. She was on the Board at Pathway for many years and participated in the annual Festival of Trees.



Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (Spotts) Tappe, and her husband Tim Tappe of Quincy; son, Brian and his wife Becky of Quincy; sister, Hazel Hardwick of Meredosia; nephew, Dan (Renee) Hardwick of Meredosia; sister-in-law, Sue (Tom) Mussatto of Worden; brother-in-law, Gaylord Spotts of Cornville, Arizona; grandchildren, Savannah (



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, 1100 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to AMBUCS, PO Box 123, Jacksonville, IL 62651, or to Pathway Services, 1905 W. Morton Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

