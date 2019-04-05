Obituary Print Jeanette L. (Joy) DeFrates (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Jeanette L. DeFrates, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Heritage Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Jeanette was born April 11, 1934, in Chapin, the daughter of Warren and Myrtle (MacLaren) Joy. She was the oldest of five children, Bill (the late Marilyn) Joy of Portales, New Mexico; Lois (the late Charles) Hamm of Edina, Missouri; Doris Parks of Jacksonville; and Don (Marlene) Joy of Lombard.



She married Dale DeFrates on May 30, 1954, in Chapin. With Dale being in the United States Navy, they moved to where he was stationed in Bermuda and later Key West, Florida. Dale and Jeanette had six children, Denise (Bruce) Amdal of Abilene, Texas; Valerie (Bob) Meller of Janesville, Wisconsin; Lucinda (Danny) McDaniel of Jacksonville; Sandra (Todd) Sweatman of Jacksonville; Peggy (Myron) Fairman of Janesville, Wisconsin; and Chris DeFrates of Jacksonville. She also had 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, in 1981; a son-in-law, Danny McDaniel; two grandsons, Alexander Sweatman and Jaron Fairman; and a daughter, Denise Amdal.



Mrs. DeFrates graduated in 1952 from Chapin High School. She was a homemaker for most of her life, caring for her family. She was an awesome cook and seamstress. She was a quilter who handcrafted a homemade quilt for each of her children on their 25th wedding anniversary and for the high school graduation for each of her grandchildren. She was employed by North Jacksonville Foods and Bill's Star Market, as their expert doughnut maker. Jeanette cooked at the Blackhawk Village Smorgasbord Restaurant. She later worked at MacMurray College, making the meals for the college students in McClelland Dining Hall. She retired from MacMurray in 2000. She enjoyed spending time with her family and keeping up with all of their many activities and adventures.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

