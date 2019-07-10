ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Jeanne Gertrude Adams, 96, formerly of Des Plaines, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Concordia Village in Springfield.
She was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Chicago to the late Peter and Adeline (nee Snyder) Karlis. In 1943, Jeanne was sent by the Bell Telephone Co. to California, where she met her husband, Richard Adams. They were married in Oakland, California, in 1944. Jeanne was a retired school secretary who spent 26 years in Elk Grove Township, District 59. Her first five years were at Higgins School, the district's first building; her last 21 years were at Dempster Junior High in Mount Prospect.
Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Richard Adams, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II; the loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Adams of Jacksonville and Jerry (Fran) Adams of Sugar Grove; proud grandmother of Danielle (Dwayne) Miller of Somonauk, Chad Adams of Jacksonville, Bryan (Cassie) Adams of Montgomery and Brett (Shiori) Adams of Honolulu, Hawaii; cherished great-grandmother of Sami, Jessi and Jake Miller; Addy and Riley Adams, and Tyler and Nico Adams; and dear sister of the late George Karlis, a World War II U.S. Army veteran. She also was a fond aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, where a funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Great Lakes Hospice Care, 924 Clocktower Drive, Springfield, IL 62702 are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at lauterburgoehler.com.
