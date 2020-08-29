Jeannette Hills, 79, of Jacksonville died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Galesburg, the daughter of Philip and Mae Ferris Cramer. Jeannette married Steven E. Hills on July 8, 1962, in Abingdon, and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2019.

Jeannette is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Hills of Springfield and Kristin (David) Clancy of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Don Cramer.

Jeannette attended Cottey College in Missouri before transferring to Illinois Wesleyan, where she met her husband, Steve. Following her marriage, Jeannette taught school at South Jacksonville before starting her family. After her children were raised, Jeannette attended and graduated from the Passavant Hospital LPN Program.

Jeannette was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and had participated in the Handbell Choir at Central Christian Church. She was a member of Chapter IO, PEO, for more than 50 years and a member of Christian Women's Club's Bible study. Jeannette also volunteered for many years at Barton W. Stone Christian Home. Jeannette had a wide circle of friends and an infectious laugh. She enjoyed traveling with Steve and spending summers in Michigan with her family.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. There will be an informal visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A private committal service will be held at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Because of current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church, PAWS, or Chapter IO, PEO. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.