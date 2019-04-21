Obituary Print Jeffery Mark Wood (1957 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

PISGAH - Jeffery Mark Wood, 62, of Depew, New York, died Monday, April 15, 2019.

He was born Oct. 30, 1957, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert I. and Janet Omundson Wood. He married Melissa A. Scheuer on Oct. 24, 1992 in New York, and she survives.

Jeff is survived by two children, Cody J. Conway (Brittney Aldrich) and Dylan M. Conway (Christina Contrino); and four grandchildren, Marley, Dylan, Hayden and Tosh Conway, plus one expected grandson. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Wood of Pisgah; two sisters, Terry (Gary) Cully of Pisgah and Ann (Will) Whalen of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Jeff was born and raised on the family farm at Pisgah and graduated from Franklin High School in 1974. He studied architecture at Red Rocks Community College in Colorado and later owned and operated Klockwood Construction Incorporated in Depew, New York for nearly 30 years. A tireless worker, Jeff was a tough boss but a kind mentor to the many young men he taught to frame homes. Jeff loved motorcycles and was an avid motocross fan and enjoyed bass fishing. He also loved animals and his dogs Holly, Molly, Garth and Maggie were his constant companions. When he wasn't working, he cherished his weekends with his family and grandchildren, playing in the pool and cooking on the grill.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Depew Boys and Girls Club, 60 Preston St. Depew, New York 14043. Private interment will be held at a later date at Union Baptist Cemetery in Pisgah. Memorials are suggested to Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pisgah. The Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be left online at PISGAH - Jeffery Mark Wood, 62, of Depew, New York, died Monday, April 15, 2019.He was born Oct. 30, 1957, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert I. and Janet Omundson Wood. He married Melissa A. Scheuer on Oct. 24, 1992 in New York, and she survives.Jeff is survived by two children, Cody J. Conway (Brittney Aldrich) and Dylan M. Conway (Christina Contrino); and four grandchildren, Marley, Dylan, Hayden and Tosh Conway, plus one expected grandson. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Wood of Pisgah; two sisters, Terry (Gary) Cully of Pisgah and Ann (Will) Whalen of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.Jeff was born and raised on the family farm at Pisgah and graduated from Franklin High School in 1974. He studied architecture at Red Rocks Community College in Colorado and later owned and operated Klockwood Construction Incorporated in Depew, New York for nearly 30 years. A tireless worker, Jeff was a tough boss but a kind mentor to the many young men he taught to frame homes. Jeff loved motorcycles and was an avid motocross fan and enjoyed bass fishing. He also loved animals and his dogs Holly, Molly, Garth and Maggie were his constant companions. When he wasn't working, he cherished his weekends with his family and grandchildren, playing in the pool and cooking on the grill.A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Depew Boys and Girls Club, 60 Preston St. Depew, New York 14043. Private interment will be held at a later date at Union Baptist Cemetery in Pisgah. Memorials are suggested to Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pisgah. The Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 21, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close